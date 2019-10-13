Kennedy, Patrick J. 86, Retired Quality Assurance Manager at Learjet, died Thursday, October 10, 2019. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 15, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 16, 2019, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his parents. Joseph and Cecilia Kennedy; brothers, William R. Kennedy, Thomas B. Kennedy. Survived by his wife, Nancy J. Kennedy; sisters, Margaret Ann Blasi, Mary E. (Gene) Brand, Theresa C. (Levi) Ziegler. Memorials have been established with Christ the King Catholic Church or School, 4411 W. Maple St., Wichita, KS 67209. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019