Patrick Lee O'Laughlin
AUGUSTA-O'Laughlin, Patrick Lee 81, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Patrick was born on Tuesday, December 6, 1938 in Wichita, Kansas to Francis Patrick and Leona Mae (Frazee) O'Laughlin. Pat spent many years managing grocery stores in the Wellington and Wichita area. In 1971 he moved into the car business, eventually owning O'Laughlin Motor Company. He was a car enthusiast his entire life. Patrick is survived by his sons Timothy (Shely) O'Laughlin of Maize; Randy O'Laughlin of Gentry, AR; daughter Serita (Teddy) Leake of Booneville, AR; sister Kay Graves of Wellington; his brothers Tim "Shane" Briley of Wichita; and Lin (Linda) Briley of Wellington. He was blessed with three grandchildren of whom he was immensely proud of, Coby Hill, Caitlin O'Laughlin and Ian O'Laughlin. Patrick is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Thomas Graves. His children will host a private family memorial to honor Pat. AUGUSTA-O'Laughlin, Patrick


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2020.
