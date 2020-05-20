Patrick Lee Rogers
MULVANE-Rogers, Patrick Lee 63, retired drywaller, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born August 30, 1956 to Joe and Joyce Rogers in Wichita, KS. He was an active member of the Mulvane Rodeo Arena. Pat loved animals, he raised chickens and rabbits. He would often be seen with Millie at his side. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Rogers; sister, Vicki Rogers; brother, Michael Rogers; grandson, Keegan Rogers. Pat is survived by his wife of 39 years, Tina; sons, Jon (Lisa) Rogers, Dusten Rogers, Jess Rogers; grandchildren, Kacie Dunlap, Emily Schmidt, Lane Rogers, Kysen Rogers; mother, Joyce Rogers; brother, John (Chris) Rogers; sisters, Julie (Andy) Lepkowski, Celia Rogers; dog, Millie; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation: Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane 501 SE Louis Blvd. Mulvane, KS 67110. Graveside Service: 11:00 am, Friday, May 22nd, 2020 at Littleton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mulvane Rodeo Arena, 325 S Boxelder Ave, Mulvane, KS 67110. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 20, 2020.
