1/
Patrick Loren (Pat) Dougherty
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dougherty, Patrick (Pat) Loren 81, passed away on July 11, 2020. Pat was born on October 10, 1938 to James and Lora Dougherty. Pat was married to Michele D'Anne Dougherty for 53 years and had five wonderful children: Patrick (Pam), Heather (Ryan) Bresette, James, Timothy (Tara), and Emily. Pat had numerous grandchildren: Alex, Samantha, Timmy, Anna, Joe, Luke, Sam, Tyler, Addy, Eleanor and Vivian. In addition, he had 3 great-grandchildren: Braxton, Olive and Isla. To Pat, family was everything. He loved being around his children and grandchildren. They put a sparkle in his blue eyes that would light up a room. He loved visiting his family and watching his grandchildren play sports or just be kids in the backyard. In a visit, Pat would tell stories for years about all the fun he had with everyone. Pat was the Grandpa that spoiled all of his grandkids in his own special way. Every grandchild had a special, loving relationship with Grandpa. In addition to his human family, Pat loved dogs. Pete and Chuck provided a lot of spark to Pat in his later years. Many times, Pete and Chuck were his co-pilots on his road trips to see his family. Pat was smart, funny and never met a stranger. If you knew Pat, then you would receive his yearly Christmas letter where he would dote on his grandchildren and reminisce of childhood stories. Everyone surely read these in Pat's voice as he was quite the storyteller. Pat could tell story upon story with intricate detail and made you feel like you were there! Pat will be missed by his family for his love of cigars, quick wit, beautiful smile and his warm heart. We hope Pat is enjoying the finest cigars in heaven and has reunited with his brothers, parents, son James, grandson Luke and Pete the dog who all were waiting for him with open arms and paws. Services: There will be a graveside service Saturday July 18th at 10:30 held at Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan, KS. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to LiveLikeLuke.com. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin, MO. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Sunset Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 14, 2020
My sincerest sympathies to the entire Dougherty family and especially DAnn. Pat was one of a kind and deeply loved his family. I always enjoyed talking with him at our family gatherings about genealogy, history, and the funny things that his grandchildren said or did. His Christmas letters were full of stories of his younger days, family traditions, and the meanings of several different topics. They were educational to read! Pat will be greatly missed,
Evie Bresette
Friend
July 14, 2020
My sympathies to D'Anne and family
Steve Swanson
Family
July 14, 2020
From shortly after Pat and DAnne married, Pat and I became as close as actual brothers. Since Sharon and DAnne were, likewise, as close; the entire Dougherty family is, and always has been, as close to all the Ehrsams as actual relatives. Pat will be missed in many ways. I will miss his lengthy and interesting phone calls, the valued in-person visits, the great reminiscences of wonderful memories, and his unconditional friendship. Our President will miss his support and vote. He leaves us with a hole in our lives that will never be filled. My thoughts and prayers are with him, DAnne and his family.
Jon E. Ehrsam
Friend
July 14, 2020
Pat was like a second dad to my sisters and I. Our families spent so much time together while growing up, we went on vacations together and weekend campouts, and were always at our house or third house. We will miss Pat very much.
Scott Ehrsam
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved