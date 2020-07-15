From shortly after Pat and DAnne married, Pat and I became as close as actual brothers. Since Sharon and DAnne were, likewise, as close; the entire Dougherty family is, and always has been, as close to all the Ehrsams as actual relatives. Pat will be missed in many ways. I will miss his lengthy and interesting phone calls, the valued in-person visits, the great reminiscences of wonderful memories, and his unconditional friendship. Our President will miss his support and vote. He leaves us with a hole in our lives that will never be filled. My thoughts and prayers are with him, DAnne and his family.

Jon E. Ehrsam

Friend