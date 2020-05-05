Patrick M. Kennedy
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDOVER-Kennedy, Patrick M. 35, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born February 9, 1985 to John and Connie (Jordan) Kennedy in Wichita, Kansas. Patrick was a beloved teacher at Andover Central High. He was a prolific writer and published two books and many short stories and poems. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Tommie Kennedy, Pete and Jewel Jordan. Patrick is survived by his parents; sister, Andrea Kennedy; brother, Chris Kennedy; aunts and uncles, Charles Kennedy (Wanda), Betty Foster, Paul Kennedy, Rob Kennedy (Peggy), Deborah Tillman, Nancy Bockelman (Dick), Kay Jordan, and Steve Jordan. Visitation: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, from 4-7pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Private family services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Interment to follow at Branson Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church Building Fund, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby, KS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Visitation
4:00 - 7:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
Send Flowers
MAY
6
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved