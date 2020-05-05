ANDOVER-Kennedy, Patrick M. 35, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born February 9, 1985 to John and Connie (Jordan) Kennedy in Wichita, Kansas. Patrick was a beloved teacher at Andover Central High. He was a prolific writer and published two books and many short stories and poems. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Tommie Kennedy, Pete and Jewel Jordan. Patrick is survived by his parents; sister, Andrea Kennedy; brother, Chris Kennedy; aunts and uncles, Charles Kennedy (Wanda), Betty Foster, Paul Kennedy, Rob Kennedy (Peggy), Deborah Tillman, Nancy Bockelman (Dick), Kay Jordan, and Steve Jordan. Visitation: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, from 4-7pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Private family services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Interment to follow at Branson Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church Building Fund, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby, KS.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store