HAYSVILLE-Humphress, Patrick Patrick R. Humphress passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 4th. Pat was born Jul. 18, 1953, in Swindon, England to a military family. He joined the Air Force in 1972 until he retired from McConnell AFB making Haysville his home. He served as an officer with both the Haysville and Bel Aire Police Departments before joining Spirit Aerosystems. He is survived by his mother Sarah Humphress; his wife Helen Humphress; son Jeffrey (Kellie) Humphress; daughter Brittney (Kyle) Boe; brother Michael (Janet) Humphress; 6 grandchildren, 1 great- granddaughter, and a large extended family. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Humphress. Services will be held at Prairie Trail Cowboy Church, Thursday, April 11th , 10:30 a.m., 8552 S. Broadway Ave, Haysville, KS. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kansas Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism. 512 SE 25th Ave. , Pratt, KS. 67124 Arrangements under the direction of Smith Mortuary, Haysville.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick R. Humphress.
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
(316) 522-7553
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019