Patsy J. Jordan
Jordan, Patsy J. 88, joined her beloved husband of 61 years, William L. "Curley" Jordan in heaven on August 6, 2020. She was the mother of sons Lloyd (Sharon) of Wichita and Lyle (Carol) of Maricopa, AZ. Patsy was a homemaker who loved to go to garage sales and flea markets. She loved fishing, bowling, and going to casinos. She is survived by her sister, Colleen Pauler of Wichita. Patsy and Curley were blessed with 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Viewing will be from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 with a private graveside service for immediate family only due to COVID 19.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 9, 2020.
