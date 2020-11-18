Patsy Ruth Evans
January 3, 1927 - November 16, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Patsy Ruth Evans, 93, of Wichita, passed away Tuesday at Homestead of Crestview, under the care of Serenity Hospice. Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Downing and Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Church of the Magdalen. Patsy was born to Richard Grant and Zola Snyder in Salina, KS on January 3, 1927. One of six children, Patsy split her childhood growing up between her family home in Enterprise, KS and her grandparents' home in Topeka, KS. She graduated from Topeka High School as the valedictorian of her senior class and went on to attend Brown Mackie Business College. She married her husband, Donald H. F. Evans, in 1947 and they raised six children together. Patsy spent the entirety of her career at the Wichita Clinic as head bookkeeper, retiring in 1989. After the death of her husband in December 1989, she poured herself into her family and participating in groups and committees through Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church. She will be remembered for her gusto, storytelling, singing and innate ability to make any situation fun. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings Richard Snyder, Arthur Snyder, Donald Snyder and Doris Dilley; her husband, Donald; and her children Carol Cowles, John Evans, Elizabeth Ann and Susan Moore. She is survived by her sister, Audrey Newlin; her children Michael Evans (Rose), June Weeks (Robert) and Greg Evans; and dozens of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is loved and will be greatly missed. Downing and Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
.