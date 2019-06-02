Patsy Ruth "Patti" Redmond (1932 - 2019)
Redmond, Patsy "Patti" Ruth Went to be with her Lord Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born April 5, 1932 in Perry, OK to Lloyd and Mary Evelyn Edmondson. Services will be at Resthaven Chapel on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00am. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Fern Edmondson; sister, Clara Davis; brother, Rex Edmondson; and son-in-law, Bill Franklin. Patti is survived by her beloved husband, Buud Redmond; daughters, Glenna (Bob) Cramer, and Bunny (Danny) Llanes; sister, Kathleen Woods; brother, Kenneth (Linda) Edmondson; grandchildren, Rusty (Mariah), Glen (DeeAnne) Henry, Tracy Franklin Knight, Daniel (Shannon) Llanes Jr., Amy Blanco, Michelle Llanes, Angel Llanes, Marcus (Erik) Llanes, and Alana Llanes; 15 great grandchildren; and loving extended family, Richard Stephenson, Wayne Johnson, and multiple nieces and nephews as well as members of the antique motorcycle club. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Victory House, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218 316-682-7400.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 2, 2019
