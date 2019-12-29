Schaller, Patsy Ruth 82, passed away December 27, 2019. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be 7:00 pm, Monday with Funeral Mass 10:00 am, Tuesday, both at St. Anne Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by parents, Orville and Iva Ford; and brothers, Glenn and Leroy Ford. Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Robert "Bob" Schaller; sons, Randy (Darla) Schaller and Steven (Merry Evans) Schaller; sister, Wilma (Paul) Heape; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: Harry Hynes Hospice. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019