Patsy Singleton
September 22, 1932 - November 13, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Singleton, Patsylee Violet, 88, died Friday, November 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Joff Singleton; daughter, Caren Bond; son, Terry Dreiling; grandson, Chris Benton. Patsy is survived by her daughter, Sharon Benton (Jim), Wichita; stepson, Wayne Singleton (Misty), Piggot, Ark; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and her loyal cat, Pretty Girl.