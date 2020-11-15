1/1
Patsy Singleton
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Singleton
September 22, 1932 - November 13, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Singleton, Patsylee Violet, 88, died Friday, November 13, 2020. Visitation: Tuesday, November 17th, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Funeral Service: 1:00 pm, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, both at Smith Mortuary, Haysville. Interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Joff Singleton; daughter, Caren Bond; son, Terry Dreiling; grandson, Chris Benton. Patsy is survived by her daughter, Sharon Benton (Jim), Wichita; stepson, Wayne Singleton (Misty), Piggot, Ark; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and her loyal cat, Pretty Girl. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Haysville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Haysville Chapel
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
(316) 522-7553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved