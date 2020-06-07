Brockmeyer, Patti Jo passed away on May 31, 2020. Patti was born in Wichita, KS to Frank M. and Marlene J. (Smith) Page on July 18, 1958. Patti is preceded in death by her parents; survived by her husband of 30 years, Mark Brockmeyer, Maize; children, Amy Brockmeyer (Michal Ward), and Abby (Zac) Hough, all of Wichita, KS; siblings, Rick (Debbie) Page, Wichita, Kathy (Kurt) Hanson, CO and Jerry (Jasckie) Page, TN; grandchildren, Shane Brockmeyer, Kalley , Kamrie, Kymber, Kaynan,,Kassyn, Klairabelle and Kyson Hough. No services are pending. To share an online condolence please visit www.affinityallfaithsmortary.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.