1/
Patti Jo Odom
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patti's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patti Jo Odom
September 23, 1943 - September 15, 2020
Wichita , Kansas - Patti Jo Odom was born on September 23, 1943 in Wichita, KS at the Wichita Hospital to Joseph Brown and Patti (Hendrix) Brown. She was the oldest of three children including her younger brother Jim and younger sister Susie. Patti loved music and was able to play several woodwind instruments including the clarinet. She attended Friends University where she was a proud member of the Singing Quakers and she graduated with multiple degrees including a Masters degree. Patti loved reading and academics. If she could have been paid to go to school for the rest of her life, she would have! Her passion in life was military service in the United States Army and ultimately the United States Air Force where she retired with the rank of Air Force Captain in 1990. Patti was very active at Westside Baptist Church where she enjoyed teaching the youth and served as a youth leader. In her free time she enjoyed traveling and supporting Kansas sports including the Wichita Wind hockey games and Wichita Wing Soccer games. She also enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and Wichita State basketball. She really loved animals and somehow pregnant cats would find her and deliver their babies at her house! She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and her beloved sister, Susan (Susie) Miller. She is survived by her brother James (Jim) Brown, her sister-in-law Mary Ann Brown, her nephew Joseph (Joe) Brown, her niece Jennifer Duty, and her great-nephews Jamie and Jacob. Patti left us to be with her Lord on September 15th, 2020. Services will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens on Saturday, October 24th at 1pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
115 South Seneca
Wichita, KS 67213
(316) 265-2646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved