Patti Jo OdomSeptember 23, 1943 - September 15, 2020Wichita , Kansas - Patti Jo Odom was born on September 23, 1943 in Wichita, KS at the Wichita Hospital to Joseph Brown and Patti (Hendrix) Brown. She was the oldest of three children including her younger brother Jim and younger sister Susie. Patti loved music and was able to play several woodwind instruments including the clarinet. She attended Friends University where she was a proud member of the Singing Quakers and she graduated with multiple degrees including a Masters degree. Patti loved reading and academics. If she could have been paid to go to school for the rest of her life, she would have! Her passion in life was military service in the United States Army and ultimately the United States Air Force where she retired with the rank of Air Force Captain in 1990. Patti was very active at Westside Baptist Church where she enjoyed teaching the youth and served as a youth leader. In her free time she enjoyed traveling and supporting Kansas sports including the Wichita Wind hockey games and Wichita Wing Soccer games. She also enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and Wichita State basketball. She really loved animals and somehow pregnant cats would find her and deliver their babies at her house! She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and her beloved sister, Susan (Susie) Miller. She is survived by her brother James (Jim) Brown, her sister-in-law Mary Ann Brown, her nephew Joseph (Joe) Brown, her niece Jennifer Duty, and her great-nephews Jamie and Jacob. Patti left us to be with her Lord on September 15th, 2020. Services will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens on Saturday, October 24th at 1pm.