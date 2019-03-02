DOUGLASS-Banister, Patty Jean 86, went to be with her LORD on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Survivors: children, Michael Banister (Cyndi), Pamela Rush (Terry); grandchildren, Gavin (Kristina), Trent (Amy), Logan (Amanda) and Chase Banister, Joshua (Chandra), Jacob (Tessa) and Joseph Rush (Becky); 14 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Dunn (Gene), James "Mike" Sloop, Mary Stewart (Ralph); and loving family and friends. Visitation: Sunday, March 3rd, 2019, 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road Derby, Kansas 67037. Family will greet from 3 pm to 5 pm. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Monday, March 4th, 2019 at Douglass Church of Christ. Contributions may be made to Douglass Church of Christ, 201 W 1st St, Douglass, KS 67039.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 2, 2019