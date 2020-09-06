1/1
Patty Jo Ingram
1934 - 2020
Patty Jo Ingram
August 23, 1934 - September 4, 2020
Derby, Kansas - Derby
Patty Jo Ingram was born on August 23rd 1934 in Elk City, Kansas. She was welcomed home in the arms of Jesus on September 4th 2020 in Derby Kansas. Patty was a woman of strong faith in Her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and She served Him faithfully even up to her death for 47 years. Patty was a great Bible teacher and loved prophecy and studying the Jewish nation. She was a light to everyone who met her. Her desire was to celebrate her death by singing and dancing for her Lord. Patty is now dancing herself on the streets of gold.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Kelley, her husband Jim; her son Brian Osburn, His wife Renae; daughter Diane Smith, her husband Jerry; daughter Kelly Ford, and her husband Doug. Patty is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 8:00 pm with the family to receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00 Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Smith Mortuary in Derby, Ks. The funeral service will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 125 South Delos, Haysville, KS. Burial will be at Maize Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Lord's Diner in Wichita, KS.



Published in Wichita Eagle from Sep. 6 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
SEP
9
Service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
