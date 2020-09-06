Patty Jo IngramAugust 23, 1934 - September 4, 2020Derby, Kansas - DerbyPatty Jo Ingram was born on August 23rd 1934 in Elk City, Kansas. She was welcomed home in the arms of Jesus on September 4th 2020 in Derby Kansas. Patty was a woman of strong faith in Her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and She served Him faithfully even up to her death for 47 years. Patty was a great Bible teacher and loved prophecy and studying the Jewish nation. She was a light to everyone who met her. Her desire was to celebrate her death by singing and dancing for her Lord. Patty is now dancing herself on the streets of gold.She is survived by her daughter Karen Kelley, her husband Jim; her son Brian Osburn, His wife Renae; daughter Diane Smith, her husband Jerry; daughter Kelly Ford, and her husband Doug. Patty is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 8:00 pm with the family to receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00 Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Smith Mortuary in Derby, Ks. The funeral service will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 125 South Delos, Haysville, KS. Burial will be at Maize Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Lord's Diner in Wichita, KS.