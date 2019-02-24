Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patty Louise (Stapleton) Phillips. View Sign

Phillips, Patty Louise (Stapleton) of Hanston, Kansas, born on March 20, 1930 in Oil Hill, Kansas, to the late Iva McKitrick Stapleton and the late Alvin Stapleton, passed away at the age of 88 on February 19, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. She attended Northwestern Oklahoma Teachers College and graduated from Wichita State University in 1983. She was a teacher and school secretary in the Wichita Public School System. Patty was married to the late Jack Donald Phillips. She is survived by her son, Jack David Phillips; daughters, Jana (Rodney) Phillips Duke and Barbara Ann Phillips; grandchildren, Caitlin Duke Ellis (Andrew) and Sarah Anne Duke; great grandchildren, Phillipa Catherine Ellis, Jack Barrett Ellis, and Emma Jean Ellis and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Patty loved to sew, read, work on crafts, and genealogy. She was the ultimate volunteer in various organizations including Camp Fire Girls (a group leader), Cub Scouts (a den mother), school volunteer, and youth tutoring programs. She loved working with children and youth both in the field of education and in the church. She was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority and maintained a lifetime active alumni membership and was past president of Pan-Hellenic. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, 4-H Home Extension Unit, and Bookmarks Book Club. Patty was active in the Woodland United Methodist Church, where she was a founding member of the Blenders Sunday School Class for over 60 years, United Methodist Women (lifetime member), taught Sunday School, led in UMYF and worked in children's ministries. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 25, at Woodland United Methodist Church. The family invites donations in Patty's name to Woodland UMC, 1100 W. 15th Street North, Wichita, KS 67203. Lakeview Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Visit our website at



Phillips, Patty Louise (Stapleton) of Hanston, Kansas, born on March 20, 1930 in Oil Hill, Kansas, to the late Iva McKitrick Stapleton and the late Alvin Stapleton, passed away at the age of 88 on February 19, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. She attended Northwestern Oklahoma Teachers College and graduated from Wichita State University in 1983. She was a teacher and school secretary in the Wichita Public School System. Patty was married to the late Jack Donald Phillips. She is survived by her son, Jack David Phillips; daughters, Jana (Rodney) Phillips Duke and Barbara Ann Phillips; grandchildren, Caitlin Duke Ellis (Andrew) and Sarah Anne Duke; great grandchildren, Phillipa Catherine Ellis, Jack Barrett Ellis, and Emma Jean Ellis and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Patty loved to sew, read, work on crafts, and genealogy. She was the ultimate volunteer in various organizations including Camp Fire Girls (a group leader), Cub Scouts (a den mother), school volunteer, and youth tutoring programs. She loved working with children and youth both in the field of education and in the church. She was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority and maintained a lifetime active alumni membership and was past president of Pan-Hellenic. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, 4-H Home Extension Unit, and Bookmarks Book Club. Patty was active in the Woodland United Methodist Church, where she was a founding member of the Blenders Sunday School Class for over 60 years, United Methodist Women (lifetime member), taught Sunday School, led in UMYF and worked in children's ministries. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 25, at Woodland United Methodist Church. The family invites donations in Patty's name to Woodland UMC, 1100 W. 15th Street North, Wichita, KS 67203. Lakeview Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Visit our website at www.MyLakeviewFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Lakeview Funeral Home

301 South Olive

Sandpoint , ID 83864

(208) 263-3180 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close