To The Mies Family,

The Galion community and anyone who knew Paul have lost a great person. It is a privilege to have known Paul, his late wife Dorothy and his family. Paul would always greet you with a warm handshake and that forever bright smile. Always asking how your own family was doing. He loved to play golf and it was always a pleasure to be a part of his foursome. To the Mies Family, you all are forever blessed to have such wonderful and loving parents. May God Bless you all.



The Newell Family

Santos Newell