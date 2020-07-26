MOLINE-Duranleau, Paul A. P. aged 89, passed away peacefully at home in Moline, Kansas with family by his side on July 21, 2020. Paul was born in Westfield, Vermont on March 06, 1931 to George H. Duranleau and Yvonne (Choiniere) Duranleau. Paul met and married Fay Ann (Owens) Duranleau on June 6, 1957 and they were blessed to have 64 years of love, life and laughter together. Paul and Fay owned and operated Anthony Building and Remodeling Contracting in Wichita, Kansas and also operated The Flying D Ranch for 25 years until they relocated their operation to Moline, Kansas in 1995 and here they stayed. Paul Duranleau was a proud member of the, The Cattlemen's Association, Wichita area Home Builders Association, The Remodeling Council, The Moose Club, The Knights of Columbus, St Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Andover, Kansas and then St Mary's Catholic Church in Moline, Kansas where he served as Parish Council President. Paul loved the sound of cattle calling for their young in the early morning light, the sight of does with their young crossing the bean fields and the smell of newly mown hay. Paul is the proud father of 7 children, grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather to 23. He was the source and the inspiration that taught his family they could do anything they put their mind to; there was no dream out of reach and the horizon was only a breath away. Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Fay Duranleau; and his son: Albert Duranleau; brothers: Robert Duranleau, Roger Duranleau; sisters: Madeline Finch, Christina Francine Duranleau. He is survived by sons: David (Abbe) Duranleau, Brick, New Jersey, and Michael (Marilyn) Duranleau North Troy, Vermont; daughters: Helen Duranleau-Brennan, Davenport, Iowa, Faylene (Brian) Ahlers, Wichita, Kansas, Simonne Duranleau, Davenport, Iowa and Regina Duranleau, Augusta, Kansas; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their appreciation for the care and concern extended to our parents by the staff of The Sedan Hospital and the caregivers of the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Visitation with the family 6:00 pm Monday, July 27, 2020, Countryside Funeral Home, Howard, Kansas. Rosary 9:00 am, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, St Mary's Catholic Church. Services 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St Mary's Catholic Church. Memorial contributions can be made to: St Mary's Catholic Church, Moline, Kansas, Harry Hynes Hospice, Elk County Sedan Hospital, Sedan, Kansas.



