Paul Alan Blauer
1977 - 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Paul Alan Blauer, 43, died unexpectedly at his home in Wichita on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Paul was born July 27, 1977, in Hutchinson, to Gary and Judith "Judy" (Sillin) Blauer. He graduated from Hutchinson High School with the class of 1996.
Paul owned his own business in Wichita, Blauer's Commercial Cleaning Service (BCCS), for over 14 years, and he made friends with the employees and owners of the businesses he cleaned.
Paul was an artist, working with all media, and particularly enjoyed repurposing found objects into something interesting and beautiful. Paul brought an artistic sensibility to his other hobbies and interests, such as creating and making music and collecting and nurturing rare and common plants. Paul loved all animals, with a special fondness for foxes and raccoons. He lived with and loved many pets throughout his life and would always stop to help an animal in need. Paul was also willing to lend a helping hand to people, both friends and strangers.
Paul had a wonderful sense of humor, whether enjoying a joke, embellishing a story, or pulling a prank. Paul's laughter, smile, and his kind and generous spirit will be greatly missed by his family.
Paul is survived by his mother, Judith "Judy" of Hutchinson, his father, Gary, brother, Matt (Joyce), and niece, Natalie, all of Wichita. Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clifford and Mary Sillin and Earl and Veda Blauer.
Per Paul's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will take place at Trinity Cemetery, Hudson, Kansas, next to his grandparents and great-grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to KPTS or Botanica, two organizations Paul dearly loved, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Paul was healthy and active, and although he was following recommended guidelines, he acquired COVID-19 in May. The illness took a toll on Paul's health. The family encourages you all to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and take this disease seriously.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 30, 2020
Paul cleaned our church as long as he has been in business. We had lots of conversations and discussions over the years. He was always cheerful, engaging, and willing to do a little extra when asked. He will truly be missed!
Carmen Bell/Pine Valley Christian Church
Friend
