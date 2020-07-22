Darby, Paul Bruce 72, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on July 19, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. Paul was born in Concordia, Kansas. He worked for FAR-MAR-CO and finally as President of Darby Enterprises. Paul loved being Santa to children and adults across the US. Paul is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughter, Kristin; granddaughter, Kaitlyn; sister, Jean; and brother, David. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on July 24, 2020, at Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to OperationWarm or to Catholic Charities - Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, Wichita.