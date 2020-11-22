Paul D. Longhofer

July 22, 1938 - November 21, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Dr. Paul D. Longhofer, retired Wichita Public Schools administrator, died at home on November 21, 2020.

After beginning his professional career in Topeka, Kansas, he moved his family to Wichita in 1969 to become the Director of Employee Relations for the Wichita Public Schools.

Over the next 25 years he served as the Principal of Truesdell Jr. High School, North High School, and East High School, and as an Area Superintendent, and Assistant Superintendent and Clerk of the Board.

He was an active member and served as Vice President of the Wichita Downtown Rotary Club. He particularly loved the Rotary Reading is Fundamental program, and spent time reading to many classrooms across Wichita every year.

Dr. Longhofer was tireless in his service to the Wichita community. He was a founding member of Chapel Hill Fellowship United Methodist Church. He served on the Board of Trustees for Friends University and President's Advisory Council for Hesston College. He served on the Board of Directors of the Wichita Salvation Army, the Salvation Army Booth Home, and was a volunteer bell ringer for many, many years.

He served on the board of the Wichita YMCA and worked as a disaster volunteer for the American Red Cross Wichita.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet, and sons Kirk D. (Linda) and Stanley D. (Julie), both of Wichita, as well as four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A family memorial service is pending. It will be streamed online. Details will be available on the Broadway Mortuary website. Burial is at Fairview Cemetery in Cheney, Kansas. Memorials have been established at Chapel Hill Fellowship United Methodist Church and the Wichita Salvation Army.





