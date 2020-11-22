1/1
Paul D. Longhofer
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul D. Longhofer
July 22, 1938 - November 21, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Dr. Paul D. Longhofer, retired Wichita Public Schools administrator, died at home on November 21, 2020.
After beginning his professional career in Topeka, Kansas, he moved his family to Wichita in 1969 to become the Director of Employee Relations for the Wichita Public Schools.
Over the next 25 years he served as the Principal of Truesdell Jr. High School, North High School, and East High School, and as an Area Superintendent, and Assistant Superintendent and Clerk of the Board.
He was an active member and served as Vice President of the Wichita Downtown Rotary Club. He particularly loved the Rotary Reading is Fundamental program, and spent time reading to many classrooms across Wichita every year.
Dr. Longhofer was tireless in his service to the Wichita community. He was a founding member of Chapel Hill Fellowship United Methodist Church. He served on the Board of Trustees for Friends University and President's Advisory Council for Hesston College. He served on the Board of Directors of the Wichita Salvation Army, the Salvation Army Booth Home, and was a volunteer bell ringer for many, many years.
He served on the board of the Wichita YMCA and worked as a disaster volunteer for the American Red Cross Wichita.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet, and sons Kirk D. (Linda) and Stanley D. (Julie), both of Wichita, as well as four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A family memorial service is pending. It will be streamed online. Details will be available on the Broadway Mortuary website. Burial is at Fairview Cemetery in Cheney, Kansas. Memorials have been established at Chapel Hill Fellowship United Methodist Church and the Wichita Salvation Army.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
Jan, Kirk & family, Stan & family, Was so shocked and saddened to hear of Paul's passing. Sarah and I have many wonderful memories of our old neighborhood and the Longhofer family is a big part of that. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Paul has gone from hard work to great rewards. May you be consoled by the memories he leaves and Gods loving promise of seeing our love ones again. May God Bless You All!
Shirley Segerhammar
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved