Minter, Paul D. Former Aviation Pilot Cpt. Paul Minter, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. Paul was born in Wray, Colorado, December 20, 1955. He resided in Wichita, KS. Paul was a retired Mesa Airlines pilot. He retired in December 2018. Paul attended Friends University and before that he went to Wichita Southeast High School. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Minter and father, Paul H. Minter. He is survived by his wife, Peggy J. Minter; daughter, Cammy Everett; son, Jamie Everett; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be begin at 2:00 pm at Cochran Mortuary 1411 N. Broadway Wichita, KS on August 2, 2019. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 31, 2019