Paul D. Minter (1955 - 2019)
  • "I so looked forward to Paul & Peggy visiting us on..."
  • "Paul was a friend to me and so many others that flew with..."
    - Amy Gordon
  • "Sorry for your loss, our thoughts are with you, Paul will..."
    - Joe Pino
  • "My heart is aching. Paul was such a wonderful man! Not only..."
    - Paige Kiolbasa
  • "Mesa has some of the best people in aviation , one of them..."
    - Saj Husain
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-4422
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
Minter, Paul D. Former Aviation Pilot Cpt. Paul Minter, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. Paul was born in Wray, Colorado, December 20, 1955. He resided in Wichita, KS. Paul was a retired Mesa Airlines pilot. He retired in December 2018. Paul attended Friends University and before that he went to Wichita Southeast High School. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Minter and father, Paul H. Minter. He is survived by his wife, Peggy J. Minter; daughter, Cammy Everett; son, Jamie Everett; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be begin at 2:00 pm at Cochran Mortuary 1411 N. Broadway Wichita, KS on August 2, 2019. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 31, 2019
