CHENEY-Fischer, Paul Darren 51, passed away December 17, 2019, at his home in Cheney, KS surrounded by his family. Paul was born on March 7, 1968 in Abilene, KS to Barbara (Gomez) and Larry Fischer. He graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1986. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Secondary Education/Biology from Emporia State University. He earned his Master's Degree in Environmental Science from Friends University in Wichita, KS. Paul taught high school biology in Clearwater, KS and Thomas More Prep-Marian in Hays, KS before working for Westaff in Wichita for nearly 20 years. Paul had a passion for the outdoors, gardening, cooking, spending time at the lake, and The Kansas City Royals. He was an active member of the Wichita Northwest YMCA and Livestrong Program, which he highly valued. Above all, Paul's greatest love was for his two children, Brooke and Beck. He is survived by his parents, Barbara and Keith Emig, Larry and Sheryl Fischer; daughter, Brooke Fischer; son, Beck Fischer; 2 brothers; 4 sisters; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Funeral services at 1:00PM Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 406 W. 3rd Ave., Cheney, KS. Memorial established with, Northwest YMCA ; Livestrong Program or donor's choice and sent to Cochran Mortuary & Crematory, 1411 N. Broadway in Wichita, KS 67214.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 22, 2019