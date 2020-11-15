Paul Dee Pattrick

May 11, 1947 - November 12, 2020

Valley Center, Kansas - Paul Dee Pattrick (73) passed away unexpectedly at his home in Valley Center, Kansas, on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born in Okemah, Oklahoma, on May 11, 1947, to John W. & Jewell (Morrow) Pattrick.

Paul graduated from Belle Plaine High School and attended Emporia State University prior to entering the service. He served in Vietnam (1967-1970) with the 133rd Ordnance Detachment (EOD) where he received two Bronze Stars and the Army Commendation Medal for Heroism.

Paul started with South Central Bell in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1970, and finished his career with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, Wichita, Kansas. He retired with more than 30 years of service. Paul volunteered at Quantum Credit Union as a member of the Supervisory Committee and later served on the Board of Directors.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carroll Pattrick; brother-in-law, Gary Hamilton, and former spouse, Judy (Palmer) Pattrick. He is survived by his spouse, Linda Klick Edwards Pattrick; Siblings: Charlene Hamilton and John Pattrick (Betty); sister-in-law, Joyce Pattrick; Children: Anjanette Riggin (Rusty), Shannon Vail (Steve), Debra Gowing (Greg), Jason Edwards (Lisa) and Darren Edwards (Amy); Grandchildren: Sarah, Tanner and Tyler Riggin; Aubrey and Kade Owens; McKinley and McCallister Gowing; Caitlin and Addison Edwards and DJ and Jenna Edwards; Great Grandchildren: Brynlee Owens and Easton Owens; former spouse: Kathleen Stewart.

Paul was a dedicated husband and was devoted to his family and friends. He enjoyed playing golf, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, spending time with friends and family, and traveling with his wife, Linda.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W 47th St S, Wichita, KS.

Donations can be made in memory of Paul D. Pattrick to VFW, 406 W. 34th St, Kansas City, MO 64111 or Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 S. Clark St, Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202.





