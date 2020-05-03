Melvin, Paul Dwight 71, former Semperian-GMAC Quality Assurance Supervisor, passed away April 30, 2020, at his home in Wichita, Kansas. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alice Melvin; sister, Beverly Ann; and many beloved aunts and uncles. Survivors include his wife, Kathy Melvin; sons, Craig Melvin and Keith Melvin (Bridget); grandchildren, Camryn Melvin, Gabriella Melvin, and Johnathan Melvin; brothers, John Melvin (Marcy) and Mike Melvin (Mary); and sister, Bythia Tennyson (Roger). A private family service will be held at Broadway Mortuary. Share condolences and view public webcast streaming of the Funeral Ceremony at 10:30 am, Tuesday, May 5, along with the Tribute Video, at www.CozineMemorial.com. Memorials to: Heart and Soul Hospice. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.