Day, Paul E. 101, passed away on July 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Ada. They were married 81 years. Daughters, Peggy (J.R.) Roles of Wichita, KS, Connie (Dave) Hughes of Louisiana; sons, Duane Day of Derby, KS, Dan (Carol) Day of Florida; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Lakeview on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 6 to 7 p.m.; Funeral service same location on Tuesday, July 9, at 11 a.m. Memorials can be made in Paul's name to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS, 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 7, 2019