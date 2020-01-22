Hampel, Paul E. 89, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born February 19, 1930 in Pretty Prairie, KS. Paul was a retired mortgage banker and property manager. He served in both the U.S. Army and Air Force. Paul enjoyed his fraternity days at WSU, first as a Phi Sig and later as a Phi Delt. He served on various community boards including the Wichita Art Museum and the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Helen (Beat) Hampel; brothers and sisters, Norbert, Alfred, Martin, Florence Kelsey, Bernice Bergkamp, Ernestine Hon, and Ruth Heithaus. Survived by his wife, Phyllis (Brown) Hampel; sons, Scott (Lori) of Wichita, Jeff (Pam) of Prairie Village, KS; brother, John of Wichita; sisters, Martha Kerschen of Garden Plain, Geraldine Ziegler of Pratt; and three beloved grandchildren all of whom he was so proud of, Stephanie, Christopher, and Lauren. Rosary will be at 5:30 pm, Thursday, January 23; Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Friday, January 24, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N. Stratford Ln., Wichita, KS 67206. Memorials have been established with St. Thomas Aquinas Church, and the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation, 5111 E. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67208. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Tributes may be sent to the family via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020