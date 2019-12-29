Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul E. McPhillips Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

GARDEN PLAIN-McPhillips, Paul E. Sr. 82, beloved husband, father, and Poppy went to his eternal resting place on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Paul lived his life in service to his family and community. His accomplishments include over 30 years of service as Mayor and City Council Member of Garden Plain, Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy and member of both the Garden Plain and Cheney Police Departments. He served as 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and member of St. Anthony of Padua's Catholic Church. He was also a proud veteran, who served as a Commander of Post 4 American Legion. He will be remembered for his magnetic personality, booming laugh and will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of 62 years; son, Paul Jr. (Tara); daughter, Kathy; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and brother, Tom. Services will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Rosary at 10:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM both at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 615 N. Main, Garden Plain, KS

GARDEN PLAIN-McPhillips, Paul E. Sr. 82, beloved husband, father, and Poppy went to his eternal resting place on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Paul lived his life in service to his family and community. His accomplishments include over 30 years of service as Mayor and City Council Member of Garden Plain, Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy and member of both the Garden Plain and Cheney Police Departments. He served as 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and member of St. Anthony of Padua's Catholic Church. He was also a proud veteran, who served as a Commander of Post 4 American Legion. He will be remembered for his magnetic personality, booming laugh and will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of 62 years; son, Paul Jr. (Tara); daughter, Kathy; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and brother, Tom. Services will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Rosary at 10:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM both at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 615 N. Main, Garden Plain, KS Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close