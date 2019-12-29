GARDEN PLAIN-McPhillips, Paul E. Sr. 82, beloved husband, father, and Poppy went to his eternal resting place on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Paul lived his life in service to his family and community. His accomplishments include over 30 years of service as Mayor and City Council Member of Garden Plain, Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy and member of both the Garden Plain and Cheney Police Departments. He served as 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and member of St. Anthony of Padua's Catholic Church. He was also a proud veteran, who served as a Commander of Post 4 American Legion. He will be remembered for his magnetic personality, booming laugh and will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of 62 years; son, Paul Jr. (Tara); daughter, Kathy; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and brother, Tom. Services will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Rosary at 10:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM both at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 615 N. Main, Garden Plain, KS
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019