EL DORADO-Miller, Paul E. passed away Jan. 10, 2020 at Lakepoint Nursing Home. He was born Jan. 5, 1941 in El Dorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters, 3 brothers and a son, Dean. He is survived by his wife, Vickey, a daughter, Jackie, brother, Thomas and (Carmen), and many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 Sunset Lawns. Contributions can be made to Bradford Memorial Library. Baker Funeral Home, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020