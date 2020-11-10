Paul Eugene Golden
August 16, 1932 - November 6, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Age 88 passed away on November 6, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center. He was a beloved father and grandfather, as well as a devout Man of God. Paul loved The Lord, his country, his family and his church. Paul was known for being excellent as whatever he did. He enjoyed golf, fishing, music, playing base in the church band. Many that knew Paul agreed he was one of the few men that could have earned a professional golf certificate and joined the pro circuit. He lived by the rule if you were going to do something, do it to the best of your ability. Always give your best effort at everything. He displayed this conviction while serving his country in the Navy. His personality was always the life of the party. His greatest joy was serving Gods people. No matter the task at hand he was always first to volunteer. He exemplified 1 John 4:20 "If you can't love your brother who you have seen, how can you love God whom you've never seen." His warmth and positive contributions will be missed by many. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Mullineaux-Golden, parents, Ted and Sylvia Golden, and sister Doris Breese. He is survived by his daughter, Sabrina Howard, son Paul (Johnna), grandchildren; Cody (Amber) Howard, Shane (Geneva) Howard, Candace (Chase) Walters, and Cassandra, and 13 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild on the way. He is also survived by sister, Lurlynn (Maurice) Trimmel, brother, Lyle (Meri), Roger (Malinda), David (Rita) and sister Faye. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 12p until 7p with family present from 5p-7p at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Services will be broadcasted Live via Facebook on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00 am, at Gospel Assembly Church, 4230 N. Oliver, Bel Aire, KS 67220 with burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established with Gospel Assembly Benevolent Fund. Due to current circumstances Mr. Golden's funeral service will be for family only. A Facebook group has been created to view the service. If anyone wants to be added please follow these steps: Go to your "search Facebook" bar (magnifying glass icon) at the top of your personal page: 1. Type In "Bro. Paul Golden's Funeral Service" 2. Click search 3. Click on "group icon" 4. Click on the group & ask to join. www.cochranmortuary.com