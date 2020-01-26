Reed, Paul Eugene 85, beloved son, father, grandfather, teacher, and friend died Monday, December 9, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Gross Reed; parents, Ralph and Gladys Reed; sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Law; brother, Ronald Reed. Survived by his daughter, Marguerite (Phil Moss) Reed of Wichita; grandchildren, Sophia, Madeline; brother, Robert Reed. Born in Casey, IA in 1934, Paul studied piano, worked the family farm, and played sports. He was drafted into military service towards the end of the Korean War which ended before his deployment overseas. After performing and teaching at Drake University and St. Norbert College, Paul joined the School of Music at Wichita State University in 1966; teaching there until retirement in 2008. Paul also served with the Music Teacher National Association in a variety of administrative roles. He enjoyed college basketball, historical biographies, and making friends. He will be hugely missed. A memorial reception will be held at the Edwin A Ulrich Museum of Art, February 1, 1:00pm.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020