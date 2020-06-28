Dix, Paul Francis passed away peacefully at Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital on Thursday, June 18, 2020 of Congestive Heart Failure. He had dealt with the illness for the past couple of years since his wife, Theresa passed away. He fought like a trooper doing everything he was told to have the best life possible until our Father called him home. He had a beautiful send off from his children as he was entering Heaven as they told him over and over go be with Mother. They told him they would be fine. Paul Francis Dix was born on January 14, 1927 to Joseph and Ethel Dix on the family farm in Conde, South Dakota. He was the fourth child to be born into the family which would eventually consist of 13 children with 11 surviving to adulthood. Paul was a devoted Catholic his entire life. Paul was a devoted Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Brother-In-Law, Uncle and Friend. Paul was also a Veteran from serving on the USS Wasp CV-18 in World War II, a Successful Mechanical Engineer helping design the first 737 and 747 and numerous accomplishments and awards during his life. In the Spring of 1965, Paul asked Theresa Bueche Rudisell out to go Ball Room Dancing one Saturday evening with family and friends. Paul and Theresa had known each other since Theresa was 16. The rest is history. Theresa and Paul were married in the Fall of 1965 in Wichita Kansas at Mary Magdalene. He became the Father to Theresa Rachell Rudisell (Shelly), and James Michael Rudisell from Theresa's marriage to Jim Rudisell. He told Theresa it did not matter if he did not Father Shelly and James but he would be their Father from then on and he was just that to them, their Father. They soon welcomed Paul Kevin Dix into their family. Together the family lived in Seattle, Tucson, Wichita, Houston and back to Wichita with Paul's work. Paul loved being a Husband and Father and found it to be his greatest honor in life. Some of Paul and Theresa's happiest times were still when Shelly, James or Paul Kevin came for visits as grown children. Paul is survived by his daughter, Theresa Rachell Rudisell (Shelly) of Houston, Texas; son, James Michael Rudisell of Wichita, Kansas; son, Paul Kevin Dix of Houston, Texas; sisters: Julia Edwards of Haysville, Kansas, Yvonne Schipper of Valley Center, Kansas, and Rose Peppard and Dianne Schneider of Wichita, Kansas; brother, Ferdinand (Martha) Dix of Longview, Texas; Martha Bueche of Houston, Texas and countless nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Marie Dix; his parents, Joseph and Ethel Dix; sister, Donna Hendron; sister, Gwendolyn Schunk; brothers: Joseph Dix, Jr., Richard Dix, Robert Dix, Edward Dix, and Earl Dix; brothers-in-law: Walter Bueche, Francis (Mary and Millie) Bueche, Paul (Janie) Bueche, and Bernard Bueche; sister-in-law, Mary (John) Adkins and several nieces and nephews. Services for Paul will be held when we are all able to get together and celebrate his life in a way he would have wanted. You may share a message or memory in the online memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.Dix, Paul Francis
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.