Paul Green
1971 - 2020
Paul Green
February 19, 1971 - September 28, 2020
Derby, Kansas - Green, Paul William, age 49, of Derby, Nance Manufacturing employee, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Friday, October 2, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, memorial service 2 pm Saturday, October 3, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Persons attending are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Leslie Green and his great-grandparents, Bertha L. and Benjamin O. Tabor. He is survived by his son, Colin Webb-Green; daughters, Alexandrea Nunez (Christian), Nicole Leven-Green; father and stepmother, Ted and Shirl Green; stepmother, Phyllis Wilson (Bob); brother, Ted A. Green; sisters, Mary Lusk, Wendi Chanthaboury (Mike), Mary Ann Klein, Tifini Bradbury, Mindi Wall (Tyson); and his grandson, Giovanni Nunez. A memorial has been established with Heartspring, 8700 E. 29th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
OCT
2
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
OCT
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
