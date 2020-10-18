My grandpa was a good man loved his grandchildren very much. Loved to be able to spend time with his family and always stayed in touch when he was able to. My grandpa had taught me so many thing's growing up. Last time i had talked to me told me he loved me and glad i am doing well ik one day it would be his time to go but i di not think this soon at least he is not hurting anymore and he is in a better place. I love you papa and your great grandchildren wil be told my memories of their great grandpa

Samantha Jordan

Grandchild