Paul Haines
November 13, 1948 - October 15, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - Haysville - Haines, Paul Eugene, 71, died Thursday, October 15, 2020. Memorial Service: 10am, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery, 1208 N College St, Winfield, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Oma Haines; three brothers, James Haines, Charles Myers, and Bobby Lee Myers. Paul is survived by his two daughters, Alesia Doramus (Ken) and Patricia Jordan; four grandchildren, Payton Doramus (Ashley), Brandon Doramus, Anthony Jordan (Johnna), and Samantha Jordan; three great grandchildren; brother, Howard Haines (Norma); and sisters, Melissa Heath (Bill) and Elizabeth Shirley (David). Memorials have been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S Market St, Wichita, KS 67202 or Victory in the Valley, 3755 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com