Paul Haines
1948 - 2020
Paul Haines
November 13, 1948 - October 15, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - Haines, Paul Eugene, 71, died Thursday, October 15, 2020. Memorial Service: 10am, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery, 1208 N College St, Winfield, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Oma Haines; three brothers, James Haines, Charles Myers, and Bobby Lee Myers. Paul is survived by his two daughters, Alesia Doramus (Ken) and Patricia Jordan; four grandchildren, Payton Doramus (Ashley), Brandon Doramus, Anthony Jordan (Johnna), and Samantha Jordan; three great grandchildren; brother, Howard Haines (Norma); and sisters, Melissa Heath (Bill) and Elizabeth Shirley (David). Memorials have been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S Market St, Wichita, KS 67202 or Victory in the Valley, 3755 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218.



Published in Wichita Eagle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Kansas Veterans' Cemetery
October 17, 2020
My grandpa was a good man loved his grandchildren very much. Loved to be able to spend time with his family and always stayed in touch when he was able to. My grandpa had taught me so many thing's growing up. Last time i had talked to me told me he loved me and glad i am doing well ik one day it would be his time to go but i di not think this soon at least he is not hurting anymore and he is in a better place. I love you papa and your great grandchildren wil be told my memories of their great grandpa
Samantha Jordan
Grandchild
