Notice Guest Book View Sign

SPRINGFIELD, MO-Hardin, Paul 57, of Springfield, Missouri died Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was born September 15, 1961 in Mooreland, Oklahoma to Norman and Billie (Jefcoat) Hardin. On May 31, 1986 he married Shelly McCloud and she survives of the home. Paul was president and owner of 10 miracle ear hearing centers in Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas and Oklahoma. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved time on his bicycle. He is survived by his wife Shelly; one son Samuel Hardin and one daughter Abigail Hardin; his mother Billie Hardin; one brother Perry Hardin and three sisters Pamella Hardin, Phyllis Shaw and Patricia Hardin. Paul was preceded in death by his father. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Grace Community Church in Newton, Kansas with Pastor Steve Friesen presiding. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday with the family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Petersen Funeral Home. Private family interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery Newton, Kansas. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to help with the children's college education.

SPRINGFIELD, MO-Hardin, Paul 57, of Springfield, Missouri died Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was born September 15, 1961 in Mooreland, Oklahoma to Norman and Billie (Jefcoat) Hardin. On May 31, 1986 he married Shelly McCloud and she survives of the home. Paul was president and owner of 10 miracle ear hearing centers in Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas and Oklahoma. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved time on his bicycle. He is survived by his wife Shelly; one son Samuel Hardin and one daughter Abigail Hardin; his mother Billie Hardin; one brother Perry Hardin and three sisters Pamella Hardin, Phyllis Shaw and Patricia Hardin. Paul was preceded in death by his father. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Grace Community Church in Newton, Kansas with Pastor Steve Friesen presiding. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday with the family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Petersen Funeral Home. Private family interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery Newton, Kansas. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to help with the children's college education. Funeral Home Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton

215 N. Main

Newton , KS 67114

316-283-2525 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close