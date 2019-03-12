Paul Hastain West

West, Paul Hastain 87, of Wichita, KS passed away on Saturday March 9, 2019. Paul was born August 17, 1931 to Charles and Minnie West in Chicago, IL. Paul, a successful businessman and devout Christian, served in the United States Army, where he earned the Korean Service Medal. Paul is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 61 years, Lois Jean; brothers, Dan and John West; and sister, Nancy Tarbox. Paul is survived by his sons, Larry (Rene') West and Gregory West; sister-in-law, Shirley Anne Woolwine and her husband Don Lane; grandchildren, Dustin Fitzpatrick West and Ciara Lais; and great-grandchildren, Maddysn and Jeffery Lais. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 12, 2019
