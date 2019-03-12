West, Paul Hastain 87, of Wichita, KS passed away on Saturday March 9, 2019. Paul was born August 17, 1931 to Charles and Minnie West in Chicago, IL. Paul, a successful businessman and devout Christian, served in the United States Army, where he earned the Korean Service Medal. Paul is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 61 years, Lois Jean; brothers, Dan and John West; and sister, Nancy Tarbox. Paul is survived by his sons, Larry (Rene') West and Gregory West; sister-in-law, Shirley Anne Woolwine and her husband Don Lane; grandchildren, Dustin Fitzpatrick West and Ciara Lais; and great-grandchildren, Maddysn and Jeffery Lais. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 12, 2019