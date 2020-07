Radiel, Paul J. 84, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Maria Court Living Center in Mulvane. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday July 14, 2020 at the St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Mulvane. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am at the Church. Interment will be held in Mulvane Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store