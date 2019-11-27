Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Paul Jeffrey Wright. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6100 E Central Ave Wichita , KS 67208 (316)-612-1700 Funeral service 11:00 AM Baker Funeral Home 6100 E Central Ave Wichita , KS 67208 View Map Graveside service 4:00 PM St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery Wilson , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Wright, Dr. Paul Jeffrey 72, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 23, 2019. He was born in Wichita, Kansas to Orr and Mildred (Shaw) Wright. After his father passed, from 1958 - 1965 he spent his summers in Custer County, NE milking cows and driving tractors with his uncles, Ole and Elgin Chesley and families where he obtained his work ethic. He graduated from Wichita South High School in 1965, From 1966 to 1970 he served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Era working on jet engines. In 1970 to 1974 he attended Wichita State University earning a degree in Electrical Engineering. He attended the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond VA earning his Doctorate in Dentistry. In the early 1970's he started computer programming, he had an FCC Broadcast license and loved Amateur radio. From 1974 to 1978 he worked for the Naval Weapons Center on the Potomac River near Washington D.C. designing guided missiles. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Janet (Bouska) originally of Wilson, KS.; sister, Vicki De Caro; niece Sara De Caro; and nephew Andy De Caro. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, son, Adam Christian Wright in 2018 and Timothy David Wright in 2004. Funeral Service Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel, Graveside to follow at 4:00 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Wilson, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N. Hillside, Wichita, Kansas 67219, cards and contact information may be sent in care of Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E. Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67208.



