Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553

Drees, Paul John October 9, 1932 - May 22, 2019. Paul John Drees was born on October 9, 1932 in Salina, Kansas to Irene and William Drees. He was a man of faith, family and community. He taught his children to value the same. He received a BA in Business from Benedict College in Atchison, Kansas in 1954. After graduation, he married his high school sweetheart Evelyn Austerman. They were married for over 56 years beginning their life in the territory of Alaska where Paul served in the U.S. Army. He spent over 50 years in the construction industry throughout Kansas eventually co-owning his own business, Jayhawk Crane. Evelyn and Paul were active members of St. Thomas Aquinas for over 40 years and then later members of St. Anne's in Prairie Village and finally, Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Fort Collins, CO. He was member of Knights of Columbus. He started each day with daily mass. He carried the joy and peace of mass throughout the day, sharing that happiness with others. After Evelyn passed away Paul moved to Fort Collins, Colorado in 2014, where he enjoyed golf and being active in his parish, the SERRA club and HOA. People have described him as "one of a kind", "a special person", "the most genuine person they have ever met" and the "friendliest." He had a penchant for bright colored clothes and shoes which reflected his outgoing personality. He was a lifelong learner and happiest when experiencing new adventures, sports events, meeting new people, and travel with his family and friends. He is survived by his loving children, Linda Drees of Ft. Collins, CO, Debbie Wight (Matt) Liberty, MO, Greg Drees (Lorri) of Prairie Village, KS, David Drees (Stacy) of Portland, OR, Karen Lane (Darryl) of Littleton, CO; grandchildren, Marianna Drees-Kingswood, Jordon and Johnathon Wight, Taylor and Evan Drees, Duke Drees, Madison and Tucker Lane; brother, Francis Drees; sister Ella Rita Drees. Rosary will be held at 5:00 PM, Wednesday. May 29; Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, May 30, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Wichita, KS. A separate Memorial Service will be held in Fort Collins, Colorado in June. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Paul and Evelyn Drees Family Scholarship Fund at Benedictine College, 1020 North 2nd, Atchison, KS 66002.

