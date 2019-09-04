Albert, Paul Joseph 56, passed away on September 1, 2019 in Wichita, Ks. He was born on April 15, 1963 to Clarence Edwin Albert and Charlene Francis Schmitz. He is survived by his children Kayla Dawn Albert and Shawn Joseph Albert; mother Charlene Albert; brother Virgil (Debbie) Albert, sisters Betty (Mark) Buhrle and Kathy (Andy) Lauer; significant other Kim Talley; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Clarence Albert. Rosary will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7:00 pm with Funeral Mass to be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:30 am, both at St Mark Catholic Church, St Mark, Ks. Interment to follow at St Mark Catholic Cemetery. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019