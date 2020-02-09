Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul K. "P.K." Smith Jr.. View Sign Service Information Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-722-2100 Send Flowers Notice

, Paul K. "P.K." Jr. Passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 at Hospice House in North Kansas City. He was born February 5, 1931 in Wichita, Kansas, to P.K. Smith Sr. and Rubie Lassen Smith. A self-proclaimed perfectionist, P.K. had a strong drive, a mechanical mind, and a terrific sense of humor. He followed his dad's footsteps to the University of Kansas where he received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and enjoyed being a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. His first job out of college was at KAKE Television, a brand-new ABC affiliate station where he was a director and producer, and where he fell in love with a smart and beautiful copywriter named Wanda Land. They were married on February 5, 1956 on his 25th birthday. An entrepreneur at heart, P.K. and Wanda opened and operated a successful audio/visual business, Custom Sound, Inc. for forty years. P.K. was well-respected in the industry and was a founding member of PARA, a national organization for audio retailers. His family takes comfort in knowing that he had a heavenly seat to watch the Chiefs win the Super Bowl and was rejoined with his beloved wife of over sixty years to celebrate their anniversary. P.K. is survived by their two daughters, Cindy (and Richard) Croskell of Kansas City, Missouri, Shannon (and Craig) Cox of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, his grandson, Ben Croskell, Megan Smith, and their two sons, Grahm and Greyson Croskell. A memorial service will be held at the Resthaven chapel in Wichita at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 15. Memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.



