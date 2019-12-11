Paul L. Carter-Smith

Carter-Smith, Paul L. Passed away December 4, 2019. Viewing: 4-7 p.m., Thurs., Dec. 12, Mt. Zion Church, 220 W. 13th St. N. Wichita, KS. Funeral: 1 p.m., Fri., Dec. 13, Brumbly-Mills Mortuary Chapel, 1410 E. Carl Albert Pkwy, McAlester, OK. Survived by sons, Brent Smith of Wichita, KS, Johnathan Carter of Bonner Springs, KS; daughter, Lanna Smith of Wichita, KS; mother, Evelyn Johnson of McAlester, OK; 10 sisters and 3 brothers; 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild. Central Avenue Funeral Services
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019
