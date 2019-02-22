Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Leroy Skolaut. View Sign

Skolaut, Paul Leroy 89, was called to God on February 18, 2019. He is survived by his best friend, wife, lover and partner, Mary Ann Carney Skolaut; six children, Mary Birch, Terri Lees (David), Kathi Shaw, Paul Michael Skolaut (Kala), Connie Kisinger (Kirk) and Krista Morrissey (Steve); 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; his sister, Gladys Roller; sisters-in-law, Beverly Skolaut, Sheila Skolaut; and many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. He goes to join his parents, siblings, daughter, Angela, grandson Nate, son-in-law Mike Shaw. Paul was born in Hoisington, Kansas in 1930, was a Wichita East graduate, a University of Kansas graduate with anIndustrial Engineering degree, an ROTC graduate and a Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity member. Upon graduation Paul married the love of his life Mary Ann Carney. He served in the United States Navy as a 2nd Lieutenant JG gunnery officer aboard the USS Brown in the early 1950's. He returned to Kansas where he moved his family to Great Bend to work in the oil industry until 1969 when he and his business partner wife purchased Hutchinson Pizza Hut. Over the next 21 years they added Emporia and Salina Pizza Huts to their small family business. They sold those in 1990 and retired. They had worked hard all their lives and never had anything or did anything. We are very blessed that they had many years to enjoy their retirement, always together. They moved back to Wichita in 1974 and were very involved in their church and the community. Paul Skolaut was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law, businessman, and friend. He was baptized into the Catholic faith and remained faithful to God throughout his life. He was a quiet, kind gentlemen and a man of great humility. His philanthropy and giving nature was intentionally quiet and unnoticed. He was a loving sweet man and good human. There will be a rosary on Friday, February 22, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be held at the church on Saturday, February 23 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, the Lord's Diner and Guadalupe Clinic. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com Funeral Home Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.

6555 EAST CENTRAL

Wichita , KS 67206-1924

