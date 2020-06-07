Paul Pete
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pete, Paul born December 13, 1954 in Wichita, KS, passed away June 1, 2020. Retired Boeing Mechanic. Survived by wife, Yvonne A. Pete; mother, Verlene Pete; children, Nathan, Isaiah, Summer Pete; brother, Brent McKind; sisters, Julie Banks, Glenda Perry, Joannie Eubanks; and 3 grandchildren. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m., Friday, June 12, Jackson Mortuary Chapel. Services will follow social distancing guidelines. NO MORE THAN 45 people inside the chapel at the same time. Face Mask/Covering are required, as well as, we ask all visitors to maintain 6 feet of separation while seated in Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved