Pete, Paul born December 13, 1954 in Wichita, KS, passed away June 1, 2020. Retired Boeing Mechanic. Survived by wife, Yvonne A. Pete; mother, Verlene Pete; children, Nathan, Isaiah, Summer Pete; brother, Brent McKind; sisters, Julie Banks, Glenda Perry, Joannie Eubanks; and 3 grandchildren. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m., Friday, June 12, Jackson Mortuary Chapel. Services will follow social distancing guidelines. NO MORE THAN 45 people inside the chapel at the same time. Face Mask/Covering are required, as well as, we ask all visitors to maintain 6 feet of separation while seated in Chapel.



