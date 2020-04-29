Paul R. Miles

Service Information
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS
67206-1924
(316)-682-4553
Miles, Paul R. 84, died Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born in Fayetteville, AR and grew up in El Paso, TX. He served in the U.S. Marines and then worked most of his life in trucking management, retiring from Cargill, Inc. in 1997. He was preceded in death by his one true love, Sharon Gallagher in 2015 and anticipates rejoining her in the heavenly realm of Jesus Christ, their King and Savior. There will be no service. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 29, 2020
