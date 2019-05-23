MULVANE-Singleterry, Paul Lt. Colonel USAF Retired, 81, went to be with the LORD on Monday, May 20, at home surrounded by family. He was born in Marlow, Oklahoma on January 24, 1938 to Raymond and Leda Mae Singleterry (Solley). He graduated from Oklahoma State where he met his wife Judy (Ernst) Singleterry. He ROTC'd through college and entered the Air Force as a young officer and became a pilot and served his country for 23 years. Paul and Judy have four children, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren to date. He loved being with family, serving his LORD and church and was passionate about spreading the word through Gideon's International. Service: 11 a.m., Saturday at First Baptist Church, 1020 N. Second Avenue, Mulvane. Visitation: 6 pm to 8 pm, Friday at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby. Family will greet friends from 6 pm to 7 pm.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 23, 2019