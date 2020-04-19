Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Steffen. View Sign Service Information Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain 911 Biermann Garden Plain , KS 67050 (316)-535-2211 Send Flowers Notice

Steffen, Paul 60, of Wichita died April 11, 2020 at his home. Paul was born October 21, 1959, in Hutchinson, KS to Frank and Betty (Herriman) Steffen. Paul graduated from Buhler High School in 1978. He was a Master Machinist for 25 years, and drove an 18 wheeler for 20 years. He was a Past Master at the North Star Masonic Lodge of Wichita. He was also a Shriner for several years. Paul was a member of many different motorcycle units. He was well known for his "Big Yellow School Bus" (yellow Goldwing motorcycle). Paul also drove cruiser race cars for a number of years. Paul was an amazing husband, dad, Papa, son, brother, and friend to many. On November 19, 2004 Paul married Deb Haden, they shared 15 years of marriage. Paul is survived by his parents Frank and Betty Steffen (Burrton, KS); brother Lee Steffen (Hutchinson, KS), daughter Stephanie Knight (Adam) Olathe, KS, grandson Gage; son Jessie Steffen (Jaime) of Kiowa, KS; son Ronnie Steffen (Beth) Chatsworth NJ, grandson Hunter, granddaughter Hayden; step-daughter Heather Brown, Lakewood, WA (3 grandchildren), step-daughter Tish Harris, Bealton, VA, (1 granddaughter); two nephews, and cousins. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Paul's celebration of life will be held at a later date.

