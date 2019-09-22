Roark Jr, Paul Wilson 74, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Paul, a longtime resident of Wichita, was born here on June 11, 1945. Paul was part owner of Professional Hearing Aid Service for thirty years and enjoyed helping his fellow Kansans. He particularly enjoyed getting to visit with his many clients. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and his parents; Willa and Paul Sr. Paul is survived by his children; Rebecca (Jason) Mauch and David (Tasha) Roark. Siblings Dan, Pamela and Carolyn. 5 grandchildren; Riley, Charlie, Ashtyn, Parker and Abrea.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019